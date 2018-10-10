Al Gore Panics, Says We’re ‘Running Out Of Time’ On Global Warming, Endorses PENGUIN For Congress

You may not have asked for it, America, but Al Gore is back with some advice on how you should vote in the mid-term elections.

In a statement on the IPCC Climate Change report issued Monday, Gore insisted that the United Nations’ climate scientists have made their final proclamation on the subject of global warming — and the news is dire.

“Today the world’s leading scientific experts collectively reinforced what Mother Nature has made clear — that we need to undergo an urgent and rapid transformation to a global clean energy economy,” Gore tweeted.

“However, time is running out, so we must capitalize and build upon the solutions available today. Solving the climate crisis requires vision and leadership,” he continued.

She’s a penguin of the people and she’s got my vote. Consider this my official endorsement of Congressional candidate @EarthForAmerica. Check out her platform at https://t.co/7jNRdRYKGS and make sure to vote on Nov 6! #StandWithEarth pic.twitter.com/PqzdIcZYb2 — Al Gore (@algore) October 9, 2018

The penguin, named “Earth,” doesn’t meet the Constitutional requirements for federal public office, of course. Al Gore’s just joking. But the video comes across less as a creative way of injecting environmental issues into the national discourse as it does a sad reminder that Al Gore remains committed to connecting with Americans. – READ MORE

Another climate-change claim by former Vice President Al Gore is coming under fire, this one involving Hurricane Florence.

Mr. Gore said Friday that two major storms from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans had never made landfall at the same time, referring to Hurricane Florence, the Category 1 hurricane that struck North Carolina on Friday, and Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which hit the Philippines early Saturday.

“This is the first time in history that two major storms are making landfall from the Atlantic and the Pacific simultaneously,” Mr. Gore told the crowd at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, which wrapped up Friday.

He cited the storm activity on opposite sides of the globe as an example of climate change driving unusual and extreme weather, but meteorologist Ryan Maue was quick to dump cold water on Mr. Gore’s assertion.

“Al Gore just (fraudulently) claimed without any evidence that we’ve never had hurricanes in both the Atlantic and Pacific making landfall at the same time,” tweeted Mr. Maue, an adjunct scholar at the free-market Cato Institute.

Mr. Maue said the “first time in history” claim appeared to originate with an NBC News report last week headlined, “In rare event, Atlantic, Pacific storms churn at the same time.”

The article cited Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, who described the busy storm season in the Pacific and Atlantic as uncommon but said nothing about simultaneous landings being unprecedented – READ MORE