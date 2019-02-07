 

Al Gore Hammers Trump For Not Mentioning Green Energy ‘Revolution’ In SOTU

Former Vice President and climate crusader Al Gore criticized President Donald Trump for touting booming oil and natural gas production during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“The President doesn’t get it,” Gore tweeted, hammering Trump for not mentioning the “outdated oil and natural gas projects” instead of the “Global Sustainability Revolution.”

Trump only briefly mentioned American energy, saying the U.S. is “the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world” and that “for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy.” The U.S. is expected to become “energy independent” in 2020, according to Energy Department forecasts.

Republicans gave the remarks a standing ovation, while most Democrats sat in silence. However, Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin stood up, applauded and gave Trump a wink of approval at the mention of American energy.

Gore was among the Democrats unimpressed with Trump’s oil and gas remarks, calling those forms of energy “outdated” compared to solar and wind power, which he sees as the future.

However, hours before Trump’s speech, Energy Secretary Rick Perry presided over the signing of a $10 billion agreement to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs H.E. Saad Al-Kaabi, who also heads the state-owned Qatar Petroleum, and ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods signedthe agreement Tuesday, which supporters say will generate $35 billion in economic activity and create 45,000 jobs.

Perry was the “designated survivor” for last night’s address, meaning he remained in an undisclosed, secure location. One cabinet member does not attend every State of the Union in case disaster should strike.

Staff