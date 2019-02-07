Al Gore Hammers Trump For Not Mentioning Green Energy ‘Revolution’ In SOTU

Former Vice President and climate crusader Al Gore criticized President Donald Trump for touting booming oil and natural gas production during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“The President doesn’t get it,” Gore tweeted, hammering Trump for not mentioning the “outdated oil and natural gas projects” instead of the “Global Sustainability Revolution.”

The President doesn’t get it. Solar & wind represent the fastest growing job sectors. Costs of renewable electricity are declining rapidly. There is a Global Sustainability Revolution happening & he’s boasting about more dirty & outdated oil and natural gas projects? #SOTU — Al Gore (@algore) February 6, 2019

Trump only briefly mentioned American energy, saying the U.S. is “the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world” and that “for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy.” The U.S. is expected to become “energy independent” in 2020, according to Energy Department forecasts.

Republicans gave the remarks a standing ovation, while most Democrats sat in silence. However, Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin stood up, applauded and gave Trump a wink of approval at the mention of American energy.

Gore was among the Democrats unimpressed with Trump’s oil and gas remarks, calling those forms of energy “outdated” compared to solar and wind power, which he sees as the future.

However, hours before Trump’s speech, Energy Secretary Rick Perry presided over the signing of a $10 billion agreement to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas.

Under @realdonaldtrump, the State of American Energy is strong. Today, I was proud to witness the historic signing of the final investment decision for the Golden Pass LNG Export Terminal, which is expected to generate more than 45K U.S. jobs and $35B of economic benefits. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/FyCp3JLjwJ — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) February 5, 2019