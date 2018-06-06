‘Akin to McCarthyism’: Dan Rather melts down after President Trump disinvites Eagles from White House

In case you didn’t hear earlier, President Trump disinvited Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House, promising “a different kind of ceremony” at which the national anthem would be played “loudly and proudly.”

Trump disinvites Eagles from White House – while millions of Americans hurt. Puerto Rico suffers. Allies fret. The planet warms. He uses our National Anthem to sow disunity in what's supposed to be the UNITED States of America. I think history will mark it as akin to McCarthyism. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 5, 2018

If you somehow didn’t know, that one tweet from Dan Rather would be all the proof you needed there’s a Republican in office. Why? Because millions of Americans are hurting from both natural disasters and global warming. If it were a Democrat, the oceans would be receding. – READ MORE

