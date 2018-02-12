AK-47 Rifles, Claymore Mines, & Grenade Launchers Discovered On Mexico Border

According to Breitbart Texas, the federal government of Mexico recently deployed thousands of Mexican soldiers, Marines, and police officers to the Gulf region of the Mexico-United States border, as drug cartel violence spirals out of control.

Rival factions of the Gulf Cartel are in an all-out war against each other for the control of drug trafficking and human smuggling routes into Texas. Breitbart Texas describes how drug cartels are using military weapons in daily skirmishes in the border region.

During a series of recent military operations by the Mexican Army, soldiers honed in on various rural areas near the Rio Grande. According to exclusive information provided to Breitbart Texas via the Mexican Army, soldiers found a “series of weapons caches that had been buried”– leading to the arrest of three suspects.

What the soldiers found next is mind-numbing. According to Breitbart Texas, “soldiers unearthed two Claymores, a grenade launcher, two Barrett .50 caliber rifles, 17 AK-47 rifles, ballistic plates, ammunition, and magazines.”

It has been reported that the Gulf Cartel and other Mexican organized crime units have used Russian-made assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades in past battles, this appears to be the first case of a U.S. military-grade directional anti-personnel mine found near the border. – READ MORE

The cartel violence in Mexico has reached alarming levels as the country has now reported its highest rate of homicides ever recorded.

According to NPR, “Mexico recorded 29,168 homicides last year, according to preliminary government data published this week.”

Though it will take several months to reach an official tally, security experts have expressed certainty the “figure will mark the country’s highest murder rate at least since official statistics began in 1997 — and potentially the highest in the nation’s modern history.”

Francisco Rivas, director of the Mexican research group the National Citizens’ Observatory, says the spike “comes back to a failed security strategy that has been completely exhausted.” – READ MORE

More than two dozen bodies, some of which were dismembered, were found buried in a Mexican sugarcane field and authorities said Wednesday that they believe the deaths were drug-related.

Four graves containing the remains of 33 people were located in the township of Xalisco, part of the state of Nayarit. The area is known as a base for a black-tar heroin trafficking ring. The first pit contained the remains of nine bodies and trained dogs led searchers to three other pits nearby.

The gruesome findings follow an ongoing power struggle between drug gangs in the area after the March arrest of Edgar Veytia, the former state attorney general, who faces U.S. charges of drug smuggling.

“The assumption is that these were people who were involved with one of the various criminal groups, but I can’t say which one,” current state Attorney General Petronilo Diaz said, referring to the bodies in the graves. – READ MORE

The Department of State issued Wednesday its semi-annual travel warning for Mexico, putting five of the country’s states in the same threat category as war-torn Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

As a whole, Mexico was rated at the second-lowest of four threat levels in the department’s new travel advisory system rolled out last week.

But five Mexican states — Sinaloa, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Tamaulipas — were given the highest rating of “do not travel,” the same designation applied to near-failed states plagued by terrorism and open warfare.

The State Department’s travel advisory system now uses four tiers: “exercise normal precautions,” “exercise increased caution,” “reconsider travel” and “do not travel.”

Countries labeled “do not travel” present a high likelihood of life-threatening risks for travelers, and U.S. government officials stationed in those places have “very limited ability” to assist Americans in distress, according to the State Department. – READ MORE