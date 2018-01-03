Airport Security Discovers Cougar Carcass Stuffed into Passenger’s Luggage

Getting ready to travel on a plane?

You may want to think twice about what to pack in your luggage.

How to package valuables and limit the size of liquid containers are just some of the things that all travelers have to be wary of when passing through an airport.

Something many people may not have thought of before, though, is how to transport big game after a hunting trip.

Late last month, one airline passenger’s travel plans were interrupted when airport authorities found a dead cougar inside of his luggage.

A Transportation Security Administration agent at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas reportedly discovered the large carcass, Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said in a statement to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The cougar apparently did have a Utah State Fish and Game Tag, Gordon said. – READ MORE

