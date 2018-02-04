True Pundit

Airline sparks outrage after scantily-clad models put on show

A low-budget Vietnamese airline was fined Tuesday by aviation officials after scantily-clad models put on a sexy show for the country’s under-23 soccer team.

Last Sunday, the team was returning from China after losing to Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup but was celebrated with an in-flight lingerie show on a Vietjet Air plane, Reuters reported.

Pictures of the players with the models went viral online, drawing widespread scrutiny from social media users.

“Who let these escaped chimpanzees on the plane welcome home the under-23 team?” somebody wrote on Facebook.

The Vietnamese airline has been in hot water before for making flight attendants wear sexy clothing during a flight, and for risqué advertising.READ MORE

Vietjet, a low-budget Vietnamese airline, was fined Tuesday after scantily-clad models put on a sexy show for a soccer team.
