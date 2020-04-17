Airline conducts COVID-19 blood tests on passengers

One airline is now administering blood tests to passengers before they board flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, it announced on Wednesday.

Emirates said this week that on a Wednesday flight to Tunisia from Dubai, passengers “were all tested for COVID-19” before departing by way of blood tests conducted by the Dubai Health Authority at the airport’s check-in area, and “results were available within 10 minutes.”

Emirates called itself the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests on its passengers. These blood tests are in addition to other precautions the airline has taken, such as requiring passengers to wear masks. – READ MORE

