Air Force squadron spends $56,000 on metal coffee cups

An Air Force squadron spent almost $56,000 on dozens of metal coffee cups and their replacements over the past three years, in the latest example Pentagon procurement pricing irregularities.

The cups are used by the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis Air Force base in California because they can reheat coffee and tea on air refueling tankers in flight.

But, because of the container’s design, the handle breaks easily whenever the cups are dropped.

The cups now cost approximately $1,220 each, according to Hodgman in a July news release. Two years ago, they bought 10 cups for $9,630. This year, they purchased 25 more for $32,000, which is actually a price of $1,280 a cup.