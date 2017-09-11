Air Force Ships 300 Doctors, Staff To Florida As Hurricane Irma Rages

The Air Force has shipped 300 doctors and support staff to Florida to help out with medical care as Hurricane Irma rages up the coast.

Four C-17 Globemaster III’s began moving Air Force medical personnel into the heart of Florida near midnight Saturday, just as many residents of the state were evacuating as fast as possible, Military.com reports.

Air Mobility Command spokesman Maj. Korry Leverett said in a statement that doctors and support personnel belong to the National Disaster Medical System. Leverett noted that this system “provides response capabilities to augment existing healthcare systems in affected areas.”