Air Force Removes First Female Viper Demo Team Pilot From Position After Two Weeks

After just two weeks as the first female to head the U.S. Air Combat Command F-16 Viper demonstration team, Capt. Zoe Kotnik was removed from her position by the Air Force due to “lost confidence in her ability to lead the team.”

“I removed Capt. Kotnik from her position as the commander of the Viper Demo team , because I lost confidence in her ability to lead the team,” said Col. Derek O’Malley, the 20th Fighter Wing commander in a statement, according to Fox News.

“I know that loss of confidence is a common response from the Air Force, whenever someone is removed from a command position, and I think it’s important to understand why we take this approach,” he added. O’Malley suggested Kotnik, who was named to lead the demonstration team on January 29, made mistakes during her short-lived tenure, but said he wishes Kotnik “continue to be a part of this great service.”

“As good people, like Capt. Kotnik make mistakes, I want them to have the opportunity to learn from them without being under public scrutiny, and to continue to be a part of this great service,” he said. “They’ll be better for the experience, and in turn, we’ll be better as an Air Force.”

"In these types of situations," O'Malley continued, "I never forget that we're dealing with real human beings, that I care deeply about, and that we are charged to take care of. This will be a difficult time for Capt. Kotnik, but she's surrounded by wingmen that will help her every step of the way."