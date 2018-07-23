Air Force fighter jet intercepts plane near Trump golf course

A U.S. Air Force fighter jet intercepted a small general aviation aircraft flying near President Donald Trump’s private golf club Saturday.

The U.S. military is announcing that an F-16 jet intercepted a plane around 12:30 p.m. Saturday flying “without proper clearances or communications” in the temporary flight restriction zone around the president’s Bedminster, N.J. golf course, where he is spending the weekend.

Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command says the intercepted aircraft landed at an airport in Pittstown, N.J. without incident, where local law enforcement met the pilot. – READ MORE

Some 10,000 people marched Saturday through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to protest U.S. President Donald Trump, while police tried to find a paraglider who breached a no-fly zone and flew a protest banner over the golf resort where Trump is staying.

The glider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” over Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in western Scotland on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies.

Greenpeace, in a statement, claimed the protest forced the president to take cover, saying “as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot.”

The environmental group said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel, committing a criminal offense. – READ MORE

