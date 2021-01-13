Air Force Brass Order Removal Of All Offensive, Non-Inclusive Patches, Mottos And Emblems

Commanders have until Feb. 21 to review their units’ emblems, morale patches, mottos, nicknames, coins and other heraldry and insignia and remove any that are racist, sexist or derogatory, the Air Force announced.

As Military.com reports, starting at the squadron level and moving up, commanders must abolish symbols that are derogatory “to any race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, age or disability status to ensure an inclusive and professional environment,” according to a memo from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, head of the Space Force.

“It is critical for the Department of the Air Force to embody an environment of dignity, respect and inclusivity for all airmen and guardians,” the memo states, according to a service release. “Our core values demand we hold ourselves to high standards and maintain a culture of respect and trust in our chain of command.”

Air Force Instruction 84-105, last updated in 2019, directs units on how to best recognize their organizational lineage, honors and heraldry. Commanders should consult the AFI — which emphasizes that symbols and language should be original, “in good taste and non-controversial” — and their local historian, the release states. – READ MORE

