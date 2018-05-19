True Pundit

Security

Air force base searches for missing machine gun shortly after losing grenades

Authorities at a North Dakota on Friday are searching for an M-240 machine gun that has been unaccounted for since Wednesday, officials said.

The 7.62mm caliber weapon was missing from the Minot Air Force Base, The Minot Daily News reported.

The Air Force Global Strike Command directed an immediate inventory search of weapons in the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing, the report said.

Earlier this month, a container of grenades fell off a Humvee on a Native American reservation. – READ MORE

Air force base searches for missing machine gun shortly after losing grenades

A search is underway for a missing M-240 machine gun from the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota Wednesday, officials said.

