AIDE: Pelosi got impeachment delay strategy from watching CNN

On Dec. 17, the night before the full House would debate and vote on Trump’s impeachment, Pelosi met behind closed doors with top caucus members on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. She hinted, for the first time, that she was contemplating a curveball: declining to immediately transmit the impeachment articles to the Senate after the House passed them.

“The rule empowers the Speaker to be able to decide how to send the articles over to the Senate,” she said, according to an aide who was in the room.

Pelosi, according to an aide, had been mulling the tactic since she heard former Nixon White House counsel John Dean float the idea on CNN on Dec. 5. In the committee meeting, she added that she believed (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell would be motivated to move.

"Somebody said to me today that he may not even take up what we send. (But) then (Trump) will never be vindicated," she said, according to the aide in the room. "He will be impeached forever. Forever. No matter what the Senate does."