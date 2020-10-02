Aggressive Raccoon Attacks ‘Multiple News Crews’ Outside White House

Reporters for CBS News and other outlets were sent scrambling Monday morning after an aggressive raccoon began attacking news crews outside the White House.

CBS News’ Paula Reid was the first to break the news of the attack, which targeted one photographer and one correspondent.

“Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn,” Reid noted, referencing the fictional Indiana town central to the comedy series, “Parks & Recreation. “🦝 allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent (sic) before being fended off.”

Although all victims survived the attack, the White House is reportedly taking measures to keep the raccoons at bay from now on.

“UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSNews,” Reid continued later, “White House reaching out to @USGSA about aggressive 🦝 who allegedly attacked crews this AM.” – READ MORE

