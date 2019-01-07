‘Aggressive’ man with ‘Keep America Great’ sign arrested at Warren event in Iowa

A man was reportedly arrested for “aggressive” behavior at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) on Saturday.

A police report said that Randal James Thom, 58, was verbally taunting Warren and became “very vocal” and “aggressive” at the Storm Lake, Iowa event, according to the Des Moines Register.

Thom, who was carrying a sign boasting President Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan, “Keep America Great,” also “attempted to assault others in the crowd,” according to the report.

Outside @ewarren's Storm Lake event, a man handcuffed after verbally taunting Sen. Warren. He displayed "Keep America Great" sign then got into a scuffle with others, all according to our @smahaskey who shot these photos. pic.twitter.com/kgY3ItzTRE — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) January 5, 2019

Other media at the event described Thom as a Trump supporter, the Register reported. – READ MORE