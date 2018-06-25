Agents Seize More Than $1 Million In Heroin Smuggled Across Border Inside A Tractor Trailer

Authorities recently seized more than $1 million in heroin and cocaine found smuggled inside a tractor trailer transporting vehicles across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border Patrol agents with Customs and Border Protection stopped the tractor trailer Thursday at an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico on Highway 70. Agents conducting an inspection of the vehicles in the truck became suspicious after noticing a beat up black Honda that was in poor condition compared to the other cars, reports The Associated Press.

A subsequent search with a K-9 unit yielded more than $1 million in heroin wrapped in a bundle, though authorities did not specify the total weight of the haul. Agents also found several kilograms of cocaine.

Officials said the driver of the tractor trailer will not face prosecution.

Large quantities of narcotics continue to infiltrate the U.S. due to the relentless efforts of traffickers. However, the Department of Justice under Attorney General Jeff Sessions is gaining ground against drug movers taking advantage of America's opioid scourge.

