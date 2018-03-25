Agent Orange-related health care for Vietnam vets should be expanded, VA boss Shulkin says

More Vietnam War veterans who developed ailments after exposure to Agent Orange deserve health care, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin told a Senate panel this week — but high costs, medical science and politics stand in the way.

Shulkin told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee that last year he suggested to White House budget officials that they add bladder cancer, hypothyroidism, Parkinson-like tremors and high blood pressure to a list of 14 illnesses presumed to be caused by exposure to Agent Orange during the war, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

The government previously expanded coverage in June 2015 for Vietnam War vets affected by Agent Orange, which accounts for one out of six disability checks issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

At that time, the cost for covering Agent Orange-related ailments was projected to be $47.5 million over 10 years. – READ MORE

