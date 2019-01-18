Agency that Made Gillette’s Woke, Anti-Man Ad Filled with Radical Feminists, Anti-Trumpers

The Director Who Created The Man-scolding Ad For Gillette Razors That Riled The World Has A Long History Of Hardcore, Left-wing Activism And Her Boss Is A Virulent Hater Of President Donald Trump.

But while supporters say it is only attempting to show men how to “be better” and has nothing to do with being politically correct, the director of the video, Australian Kim Gehrig, has a well-established record of left-wing activism, according to the Daily Mail.

One ad Gehrig has produced in the past, for instance, was for Sport England and is set to a poem by liberal activist Maya Angelou. The sports ad takes aim at people who criticize the female body image.

In another case, an Uber ad Gehrig helmed features a strong, empowered woman, and her dopy male date who can’t dance.

Another ad for an Australian lingerie brand also takes on female body image by showing women without the ideal body tearing off ill-fitting bras. – READ MORE