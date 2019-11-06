AGAIN: Joe Biden Presses Face Up Against Young Girl After Promising To Give Women Space (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden encroached on the personal space boundaries he recently said he’d be “more mindful” of while attending a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

Biden, who’s been plagued with concerns over his inappropriate touching and lack of respect for personal boundaries, pressed his nose up against one young girl wearing glasses while meeting with potential voters and their families. “Now, what grade are you in?” the former vice president asked the girl before pulling away.

Biden also gave a young boy a kiss on the top of the head after hugging both the children. – READ MORE