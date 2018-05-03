AG Sessions Sends 18 Judges, 35 Prosecutors to the Border

The Department Of Justice Is Sending 35 More Prosecutors And 18 Immigration Judges To Quickly Process Illegal Immigrants And Asylum Claims At The Border, Attorney General Jeff Sessions Said Wednesday.

“We are not going to let this country be overwhelmed,” Sessions told reporters at the Main DOJ building in Washington, DC. He added:

People are not going to “caravan” or otherwise stampede our border. We need legality and integrity in the system. People should wait their turn, ask to apply lawfully before they enter our country. So we’re sending a message worldwide: Don’t come illegally. Make your claim to enter America in the lawful way and wait your turn.

Asked by a reporter if there was a “place for a humanitarian concern,” Sessions responded:

We treat people extremely well, particularly children … We have a generous legal immigration system. We admit 1.1 million people lawfully every year.– READ MORE

