AG nominee Barr says border needs walls ‘right now’

Attorney General nominee William P. Barr said Tuesday that the U.S. does need fencing on the border with Mexico, and delivered a fierce rebuke to sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate in identifying immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, saying they entice more people to break the law.

“We need money right now for border security, including barriers and walls,” Mr. Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a first day of confirmation hearings.

He praised legal immigration — though he said the system “needs reforming” — but said the issue with illegal immigration is pressing and needs quick solutions.

While most of Tuesday’s hearing focused on how Mr. Barr would handle the ongoing special counsel’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the Justice Department’s role in overseeing immigration policy drew a number of questions from both Democrats and Republicans.

Mr. Barr said people are “abusing” the asylum system by making bogus claims, then counting on lax enforcement and lengthy court proceedings to give them a chance to disappear into the shadows here in the U.S. – READ MORE