AG Barr: When Pandemic Ends, Americans Will Realize Trump Saved A Lot Of Lives By Closing Border (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday night that by the time that the entire coronavirus pandemic has come to an end, America will look back and realize that President Donald Trump saved a lot of lives by closing down the border early.

AG Barr praises @realdonaldtrump on coronavirus response. He “…has made the right decisions for the right reasons. I think against the advice of many people, he closed the borders. And I think when the history of this is written, that’s going to have saved a lot of lives.” pic.twitter.com/QZQz8rfeZf — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 9, 2020

“Well, one of the things that I think the president has done very well here is to use the strength of the federal system where certain decisions should be made in Washington perhaps, but also allowing each state to adapt to the situation that confronts it and make their own choices,” Barr said. “And that’s a form of protecting liberty. The federal system is a form protecting liberty, to have the government closest to the people make those decisions. So I think we do have that protection.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --