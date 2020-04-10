AG Barr: When Pandemic Ends, Americans Will Realize Trump Saved A Lot Of Lives By Closing Border (VIDEO)

Share:

Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday night that by the time that the entire coronavirus pandemic has come to an end, America will look back and realize that President Donald Trump saved a lot of lives by closing down the border early.

“Well, one of the things that I think the president has done very well here is to use the strength of the federal system where certain decisions should be made in Washington perhaps, but also allowing each state to adapt to the situation that confronts it and make their own choices,” Barr said. “And that’s a form of protecting liberty. The federal system is a form protecting liberty, to have the government closest to the people make those decisions. So I think we do have that protection.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.