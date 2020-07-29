AG Barr: ‘Since When Is It Okay to Burn Down a Federal Court?’ (VIDEO)

“We’re not out looking for trouble.” Bill Barr defends federal law enforcement actions in Portland, Oregon: “Federal courts are under attack. Since when is it okay to try to burn down a federal court?” https://t.co/TtCZXxSTLG pic.twitter.com/s2hrpAZRdA — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee, explaining the rationale behind sending federal law enforcement to defend federal buildings under attack by antifa rioters, such as the federal courthouse in Portland. During the hearing, Democrats accused Barr of inciting the violence by sending federal officers to protect the buildings, and of using federal officers as a political prop for Trump’s reelection. Barr condemned Democrats for ignoring or excusing the violence.

“What makes me concerned for the country is, this is the first time in my memory that the leaders of one of our great two political parties, the Democratic Party, are not coming out and condemning mob violence and the attack on federal courts,” the attorney general said. “Why can’t we just say violence against federal courts has to stop? Could we hear something like that?”

Earlier in the hearing, he had defended using federal officers to protect the federal courthouse in Portland.

