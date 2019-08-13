AG Barr Sacks Warden & Guards at Epstein’s Federal Prison

The Department of Justice announced the reassignment of the warden from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Jeffrey Epstein, the alleged sex trafficker was found dead from an apparent suicide, a DOJ official said.

The Department of Justice announced the change on Tuesday. Attorney General William Barr announced this week that Inspector General Michael Horowitz will be investigating the 66-year old billionaire’s death and the numerous “irregularities” surrounding the suicide. He also called the incident “appalling.”

“Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

"FCI Otisville Warden James Petrucci has been named Acting Warden of the MCC New York," Kupec said. "The Bureau of Prisons also placed on administrative leave two MCC staff assigned to Mr. Epstein's unit pending the outcome of the investigations. Additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant."