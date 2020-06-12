AG Barr: Protesters In D.C. ‘Were Not Peaceful,’ Hundreds Of Officers Injured, Media Promoting ‘Big Lies’

Attorney General William Barr disputed many claims made by the mainstream media about last week’s riots during an interview on Sunday, saying that the media has been telling the American public “big lies” about what is going on at the allegedly peaceful protests, and that there have been “750 officers hurt in the last week.”

“On Monday, Lafayette Park was cleared of protesters,” CBS News host Margaret Brennan said. “The federal agents who were there report up to you. Did you think it was appropriate for them to use smoke bombs, tear gas, pepper balls, projectiles at what appeared to be peaceful protesters?”

“They were not peaceful protesters,” Barr said. “And that’s one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point.”

“There were three warnings given,” Barr continued in reference to the warnings that protesters got from authorities that they needed to move. “But let’s get back to why we took that action. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, okay, there were violent riots at Lafayette Park where the park police were under constant attack at the – behind their bike rack fences. They were battling over the fences. They were trying to get entry. They were throwing bricks and inflammable liquid at the police…” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --