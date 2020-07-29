AG Barr: Portland Protesters Using ‘Knives, Rifles, and Explosive Devices’

Attorney General William Barr told House Judiciary Committee Members Tuesday that rioters in Portland, Oregon, brought “knives, rifles, and explosives” as they gathered outside federal property every night during the last two months.

He made clear they are bringing other more rudimentary weapons as well.

Barr said, “Every night for the past two months a mob of hundreds of rioters have laid siege to the federal courthouse and other nearby federal property. The rioters have come equipped for fighting. Armed with powerful slingshots, tasers, sledge hammers, saws, knives, rifles, and explosives devices.”

He noted that a “relatively small number of federal personnel” are stationed inside the courthouse in order to defend it and observed, “What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called ‘protest.’” – READ MORE

