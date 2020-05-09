AG Barr: FBI Tried To ‘Trap’ Flynn, I Believe Comey Was Driving It, Was ‘Part Of’ Pattern Against Trump

Attorney General William Barr told CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge during an interview that aired on Thursday that he believes the FBI under the leadership of former FBI Director James Comey laid a perjury trap for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and that it was part of a larger pattern of conduct presumably against President Donald Trump.

Herridge asked Barr if the new evidence showed “that the counterintelligence case against General Flynn was simply left open to lay a trap for lying?”

“Yes. Essentially. They had started a counterintelligence investigation during the summer, as you know, related to the campaign. But in December, the team, the Crossfire Hurricane team, was closing that and determined they had found nothing to justify continuing with that investigation against Flynn,” Barr responded. “On the very day they prepared the final papers, the seventh floor, that is the director’s office and the deputy director’s office up there, sent down word they should keep that open. So that they could try to go and question Flynn about this call he had with the Russian ambassador.”

Barr explained that for Flynn, who was already the designated national security adviser for President-Elect Trump, it would have been “very typical” and “very common” for someone in his position to talk with leaders of a foreign nation as part of an incoming administration.

Barr said that U.S. Attorney John Durham is continuing his criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation. – READ MORE

