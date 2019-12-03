AG Barr Disputes Key Finding In IG Report On FBI’s Russia investigation

Attorney General William Barr reportedly has taken issue with a key claim made by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in his soon-to-be released report on possible FBI misconduct toward the Trump campaign in 2016.

Barr has told associates that he disagrees with the conclusion that “the FBI had enough information in July 2016 to justify launching an investigation into members of the Trump campaign,” The Washington Post reported, citing numerous sources that were familiar with the matter.

“Barr has not been swayed by Horowitz’s rationale for concluding the FBI had sufficient basis to open an investigation on July 31, 2016,” The Post continued. “The attorney general has privately contended that Horowitz does not have enough information to reach the conclusion the FBI had enough details in hand at the time to justify opening such a probe. He argues that other U.S. agencies, such as the CIA, may hold significant information that could alter Horowitz’s conclusion on that point, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.”

The Post notes that the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign was launched after then-Trump campaign volunteer George Papadopoulos made statements to Clinton-connected Australian diplomat Alexander Downer about Clinton’s emails. – READ MORE