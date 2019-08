Speaking at the Fraternal Order of Police conference in New Orleans, Barr announced that legislation that permits the “imposition of any death sentence without undue delay” for convicted mass murderers and cop killers will make its way to Capitol Hill after Labor Day, CNN reported.

"This administration will not tolerate violence against police, and we will do all we can to protect the safety of law enforcement officers," Barr said. "Punishment must be swift and certain."