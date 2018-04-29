After YETI cuts ties with NRA, the free market, and retailers, continue to respond in a big way

After it was announced last week that YETI had cut ties with the National Rifle Association for unknown reasons, the free market began responding in a big way.

First, it was an organic consumer-initiated boycott. Since then, retailers and YETI’s competitors have also contributed to the free market response.

In response to the news, some retailers vowed to stop selling YETI’s famed products, including its coolers, cups and apparel, in their stores. One store in particular, Ozark Sportsman Supply, went viral with a Facebook post this week.

“Beginning 4/23/18 Ozark Sportsman & Ozark Outpost will no longer support or sell Yeti company and their products,” the company said. “We can not in good conscience support a company that takes a stand against the rights of all Americans as Yeti has by pulling sponsorship from the NRA. By pulling their support from groups that fight for our rights Yeti has proven to be on the opposite side of the street from the conservative Majority at a crucial time in our country’s history.”

Pelican Coolers, one of YETI’s competitors, said it would donate $10 to the NRA for every cooler bought through the end of the month. A tweet announcing the deal received tens of thousands of shares. – READ MORE

