After whistleblower’s report is declassified, Pelosi says it ‘removed all doubt’ about the need for impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump “removed all doubt about whether we should move forward” on impeachment.

In a speech Thursday following the release of the whistleblower’s report, Pelosi called out the White House for the whistleblower’s accusations that the transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky had been moved into a secure computer system despite not being classified.

“This is a cover-up,” she said bluntly.

“Last week, we saw something that removed all doubt about whether we should move forward,” she continued. “This distinct change in the body of knowledge we had to make a decision. So when people say to me ‘what made you change my mind?’ I didn’t change my mind. I’ve always been on the course of finding the facts as we honor our constitution.”

"And the facts are these: The president of the United States, in a telephone call with a head of state, betrayed his oath of office, our national security, and the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said.