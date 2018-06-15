After vote fails to condemn Hamas, Haley calls UN an unserious force for Middle East peace

A United States amendment to a Palestinian-backed draft resolution at the U.N. General Assembly that would have condemned the terrorist group Hamas was defeated even before getting a vote Wednesday afternoon because of a procedural maneuver by Algeria, one of the sponsors of the Palestinian draft resolution.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, before the voting, said that the attempt to obstruct the vote was “shameful.”

The U.S. amendment would have been added onto a Palestinian-backed draft resolution that, in part, called for consideration of an international protection force for Palestinian civilians without any condemnation of Hamas, and was seen by the US as too one-sided.

But had the Algerian blocking maneuver not been put in play, the U.S. amendment to condemn Hamas looked as if it would have passed. The U.S. elicited 62 votes in favor with 58 against and 42 abstentions. This should have seen its amendment brought to a vote according to Ambassador Haley. But the president of the General Assembly claimed that since the measure did not meet a supposed required two-thirds majority, it failed on that basis and was not brought up for consideration.

Following the vote, Haley released a statement that read, in part, “It is no wonder that no one takes the U.N. seriously as a force for Middle East peace.”

The statement claimed a change had taken place in this vote: “The common practice of turning a blind eye to the U.N.’s anti-Israel bias is changing. Today, a plurality of 62 countries voted in favor of the U.S.-led effort to address Hamas’s responsibility for the disastrous conditions in Gaza. We had more countries on the right side than the wrong side. By their votes, those countries recognized that peace will only be achieved when realities are recognized, including Israel’s legitimate security interests, and the need to end Hamas’ terrorism.” – READ MORE

