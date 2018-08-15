After Trump Slams Turkish Government, Turkish Lawyers Accuse U.S. Military Officers Of ‘Terrorist Ties’

Turkish pro-government lawyers have filed charges against U.S. military officers for allegedly having ties to terrorist organizations.

According to Stars and Stripes, the court papers accuse the officers of having connections to FETO, a group deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, and call for the arrest of several officers associated with Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, including Col. John C. Walker, Col. Michael H. Manion, Col. David Eaglen, Col. David Trucksa, Lt. Col. Timothy J. Cook, Lt. Col. Mack R. Coker, and Sgts. Thomas S. Cooper and Vegas M. Clark.

The lawyers are seeking to stop all flights from departing from the base and requesting access to execute a search warrant.

The organization behind the filing, the Association for Social Justice and Aid, is reportedly a non-governmental organization of supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fierce tensions between the United States and Turkey have continued to escalate over the weekend – resounding through the global economy and inseminating volatility throughout the Middle East markets – in response to Trump’s tough crackdown on the once esteemed NATO ally.

“I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%,” Trump tweeted Friday. “Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!”

The Turkish lira, tumbled from 4.7 to the dollar to a depleted 6.4 to the dollar, for the first time in history breaking the 6 mark. The lira is reported to have more than 30 percent of its value throughout August, with the biggest hit – a fall of 14 percent – happening Friday. The yield on Turkish decade-long bonds has risen to over 20 percent and inflation is now running at over 15 percent compared to 11 percent one year ago, according to TradingEconomics.

At the crux of the diplomatic dispute is Turkey’s refusal to release American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been detained in Turkey for 21 months on “terrorism” charges – suspected of having ties to the outlawed Gulenist movement – along with alleged espionage accusations. U.S. State Department representatives have called the file against him as entirely uncreditable.

Brunson, who had been living in Turkey for more than 20 years doing missionary work and ran a small church in the coastal city of Izmir, is largely thought to be a mere political prisoner and bargaining tool for the Turkish government.