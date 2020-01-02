After Trump Responds, Attackers Of U.S. Embassy In Baghdad Withdraw, Report Says

On Wednesday morning, after President Trump’s strong actions regarding the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Iraqi military reportedly announced that all paramilitary groups and their supporters who had been protesting against U.S. air strikes in Iraq had withdrawn from the perimeter of the embassy.

President Trump’s response to a threat against the U.S. embassy stand in stark contrast to the Obama administration’s response to the Benghazi massacre in September 2012, when four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, were murdered by terrorists storming the Benghazi, Libya compound.

Peter Ferrara wrote in Forbes in October 2012 that the Obama Administration had received requests for additional security from the Embassy and Stevens as early as February, and in August 2012, Stevens sent a cable requesting 11 additional body guards. He pointed out, “The Wall Street Journal reported on October 10 that the Administration removed a well-armed, 16 member, security detail from Libya in August, to be replaced by the Libyan security personnel that Ambassador Stevens had just told them could not be relied upon.”

Ferrara stated, “ … documents released by the House Oversight Committee, the day of the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, September 11, the White House situation room starts receiving emails at about 1 p.m. that the mission is under hostile surveillance … at 4 p.m. Washington receives an email from the Benghazi mission that it is under military style attack … Just one hour flight time away were U.S. Air Force bases that could have been rousted in minutes to send fighter planes and attack helicopters that could have routed the attackers in minutes of fighting.” – READ MORE