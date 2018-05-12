After Trump Captured Five ISIS Terrorists – Don Jr. Drops A MOAB On Obama’s Legacy

It was announced that five of the top leaders of ISIS were captured Thursday just hours after President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secured the release of three American hostages held in North Korea.

Wow. I wonder if these are the guys Obama have back in exchange for Bergdahl? The count for the past 12 hours is pretty impressive. 3 captive brought home 5 isis leaders captured. Today is a good day. https://t.co/Xjo900RKGp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 10, 2018

I have a strange suspicion that we’re not going to give these guys back. #winning https://t.co/SoyLcmwH9G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 10, 2018

In response to the announcement, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, took direct aim at the actions of the previous administration. Don Jr. began attacked former president Obama’s decision to release five terrorists in exchange for Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl. – READ MORE

