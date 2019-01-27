 

After Trump Agreed to Re-Open Government, Pelosi Still Wouldn’t Agree to SOTU on Previously Scheduled Date (VIDEO)

Share:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused on Friday to commit to allowing President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union (SOTU) address on Jan. 29.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“The State of the Union is not planned now,” she said after a reporter asked if it would proceed as previously scheduled. “What I’d said to the President is when government is open, we will discuss a mutually agreeable date,” she added.

Pelosi did say, however, that she would be willing to talk with the president about potential dates for the State of the Union after the government opened.

Her comments came just after the president announced that he would agree to a deal that temporarily opened the government without border wall funding. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff