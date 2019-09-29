After Trump Accused Of Cover-Up, Susan Rice Admits Obama Put Transcripts On Top Secret Server Too (VIDEO)

After President Trump was accused of a cover-up for moving details about his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a separate, highly secured computer system, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice admitted that Obama did the same thing.

The difference? Rice says that Trump’s conversation didn’t meet the threshold to justify that level of classification, according to The Federalist.

“We never moved them over unless they were legitimately, in the contents classified,” Rice said at the Texas Tribune Festival when asked how often the Obama administration engaged in this practice – without explaining the methodology used to determine what qualified.

.@AmbassadorRice: “Normally there is a full, verbatim transcript” of calls like Trump’s w/ the Ukraine president. Says he tried to “bury” it on a more secure server, but acknowledges the Obama Admin. sometimes did the same. pic.twitter.com/B6zZNbZsTG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2019

Rice’s revelation may soften arguments of a cover-up by the Trump administration to “lock down” the conversation.

The revelation from Rice comes amid media reports and comments from political leaders that have painted the use of this top secret server as proof that Trump was trying to cover up the contents of his conversation with the Ukrainian leader, a full transcript of which the administration has now released to the public.

While Rice admitted that the Obama administration also used this server to protect sensitive presidential phone calls, she left open the question of whether the Trump administration used the server in this particular case to save the president from damaging, perhaps even impeachable, comments he made to Zelensky regarding investigations into political rival Joe Biden. –The Federalist –READ MORE