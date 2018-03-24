After Threats, FBI’s Las Vegas Moles Promise to Break Shooting Mystery Wide Open with Bombshells

The rogue faction of the FBI — leftover disciples of the Andrew McCabe-school of federal law enforcement — have waged a manhunt to find FBI personnel who are leaking REAL details about the Mandalay Bay massacre to independent media.

In lieu of these threats — which were likewise directed at True Pundit for its investigative series “Fear and Lying in Las Vegas” — federal sources and True Pundit will respond on Sunday and throughout the coming days with a riveting story twist that promises to change the face of the Mandalay Bay shooting massacre narrative.

“People want to threaten us and FBI insiders for trying to tell the truth,” said Thomas Paine, True Pundit’s chief muckraker. “Then we shall give them more truths and believe me when I tell you, you won’t want to miss what is coming.”

The Series: Fear and Lying in Las Vegas

Part 1

FBI Insiders Blow Whistle on Massive Las Vegas Cover Up; Agents Told Not to Investigate Key Evidence Including ISIS Terror Link to Mandalay Bay Massacre

Part 2

Key Forensic Evidence in Las Vegas Shooting Sidestepped; FBI Brass Applauded Ignorance While Loved Ones Buried Their Dead

Part 3

HIDDEN MOTIVE: Hushed FBI Intel Report Reveals Vegas Shooting Triggered by Paddock’s Anti-Trump Politics

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1