After Tanking His Company, Dick’s CEO Ed Stack Tests Third-Party Presidential Run

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack may parlay his corporate gun control push into a third-party run for the presidency in 2020.

Politico reports a "focus group in southern Wisconsin" looked at three-way contests between President Donald Trump, Stack, and Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. The group centered in on Stack "showing leadership" by barring Dick's from selling "assault rifles," in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting.

During his October 6, CBS News appearance, CEO Ed Stack said the company ended up destroying $5 million worth of “assault-style rifles.”

Stack also admitted the Dick’s gun control stance has resulted in “a quarter of a billion ” in loses. But Stack does not regret the gun control stance. Rather, he is considering taking the company even further down the gun control path.

As of right now, 100 Dick's stores no longer sell guns of any kind. Stack is thinking about expanding that policy so that no Dick's store sells a gun.