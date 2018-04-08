After Staging Anti-Gun Walkout, School Paints Over Students’ Pro-2A Message

A pro-NRA message left on a school’s “spirit rock” by pro-Second Amendment students in Massachusetts was painted over by school officials the day after it had been painted, Blue Lives Matter reports.

Anti-gun protesters at Groton-Dunstable Regional High School in Groton who left a similar message supporting their cause on National Walkout Day, however, did not have their message painted over.

Senior Andrew Wilson, 18, said that the rock was used for a variety of purposes, usually involving advertising of some sort.

“It gets painted continuously throughout the year,” he told Blue Lives Matter. “Sometimes it’s for school plays, or sports, town events, or even the National Walkout, for example.”

So, on April 2, they painted the spirit rock with the phrases “Defend the 2nd Amendment” and “Shall NOT be infringed,” with the top reading “#NRA.” An American flag was painted on another side of the rock. Within 12 hours, everything but the flag had been painted over. “At first I thought it was the rain overnight,” Wilson said. “Then I realized they decided to pick and choose what they left.” – READ MORE Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1 After Staging Anti-Gun Walkout, School Paints Over Students' Pro-2A Message 'Shall NOT be infringed.' Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune