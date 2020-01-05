After Soleimani death, Colin Kaepernick decries US ‘terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people’

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick on Saturday accused the United States of targeting minorities “at home and abroad,” just days after the administration ordered a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Kaepernick decried “American imperialism” and its “policing and plundering of the nonwhite world.”

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” he wrote. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the nonwhite world.”

It's unclear what specifically Kaepernick was referring to, but his comments came amid left-leaning criticism of President Trump's decision to kill Soleimani, who led the elite Quds Force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); the U.S. government has long considered him a terrorist.