After Shootings, Top NYPD Cop Warns Officers: Don’t Wear Your Uniforms On Public Transit, Family Shouldn’t Wear NYPD Logo

In the wake of two officers of the NYPD being targeted by a gun-wielding assailant on Saturday night and Sunday morning, on Sunday night a top cop for the NYPD issued a memo encouraging officers not to wear their uniforms on public transit and warning their families not to wear department logos in public.

Hazel Jennings, chief of the Department of Corrections, wrote: In light of recent law enforcement protests and acts of violence against law enforcement employees in the city of New York, the following is reiterated for your safety …

If you are utilizing public transportation to traverse the city, do not wear your uniform or other items bearing the department’s name or logo.

If you are driving your personal vehicle or parking on a public street, do not place any agency identifiers such as union cards, placards, or any other items bearing association with law enforcement in view, as this may result in vandalism to your vehicle.

Advise loved ones and friends to refrain from wearing clothing items or carrying items brandishing the department name or logo, for their safety. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --