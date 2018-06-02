After Samantha Bee Attacks Ivanka, Chelsea Clinton Finds Way To Go After Donald

Amid virtually universal disgust with Samantha Bee for a vulgar comment she made about Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton has decided that President Donald Trump needs to be scolded.

Her logic goes this way, according to The Hill: Way back in 1994, rocker Ted Nugent went on a rant about then-first lady Hillary Clinton, calling her a “toxic c—,” as noted by Newsweek.

That same vulgarity was used by Bee, causing outrage in the White House and beyond.

I keep hoping for consistency too, Oliver. Though I’m not holding my breath! https://t.co/cbPrLPAEEP — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 31, 2018

Her tweets prompted a response, to which Clinton responded by complaining that the slings and arrows of name-calling had been unfairly applied to her.

So, a "comedian" can go on TV and call the daughter of a sitting POTUS the C word, and nobody hears a thing about it. IF it was said about Chelsea Clinton an Obama daughter there would be riots and Samantha Bee would be without a job now!Liberal media bias…#SamanthaBee #TBS — greg griffith (@gggdawg42) May 31, 2018

Hi Cameron- 1) It shouldn’t be used to describe anyone, including my wonderful mother. 2) For decades, people, often older men, have called me ugly, a donkey, a dog. I’m far more upset thousands of Americans died in Puerto Rico post-Maria because we failed them. Blessings to you. https://t.co/vEVy9GuBmp — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 1, 2018

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—,” she said, having first having showed a picture of Ivanka and her toddler son Theodore, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. – READ MORE

