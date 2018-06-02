True Pundit

After Samantha Bee Attacks Ivanka, Chelsea Clinton Finds Way To Go After Donald

Amid virtually universal disgust with Samantha Bee for a vulgar comment she made about Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton has decided that President Donald Trump needs to be scolded.

Her logic goes this way, according to The Hill: Way back in 1994, rocker Ted Nugent went on a rant about then-first lady Hillary Clinton, calling her a “toxic c—,” as noted by Newsweek.

That same vulgarity was used by Bee, causing outrage in the White House and beyond.

Her tweets prompted a response, to which Clinton responded by complaining that the slings and arrows of name-calling had been unfairly applied to her.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—,” she said, having first having showed a picture of Ivanka and her toddler son Theodore, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. – READ MORE

After Samantha Bee Attacks Ivanka, Chelsea Clinton Finds Way To Go After Donald
After Samantha Bee Attacks Ivanka, Chelsea Clinton Finds Way To Go After Donald

I suppose this shouldn't be surprising. She is a Clinton, after all.

