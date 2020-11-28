After joining Burisma, Hunter Biden requested meetings with Antony Blinken: State Dept. emails

New Secretary of State pick Antony Blinken has a long-standing relationship with President-elect Joe Biden going back to their days in the Obama administration, but State Department emails revealed that during that time Blinken appeared to have made a connection with Hunter Biden as well.

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Hunter Biden was the subject of reports about business dealings in Ukraine and China and possible links to his father. Records show that the younger Biden also had ties to Blinken, having scheduled meetings with him while he was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and Blinken was deputy secretary of state.

“Have a few minutes next week to grab a cup of coffee? I know you are impossibly busy, but would like to get your advice on a couple of things,” Hunter Biden said in a May 22, 2015 email to Blinken that the State Department released in 2019, pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request.

“Absolutely,” Blinken replied. Several emails followed discussing logistics. A separate email from Blinken’s assistant on May 27, 2015, listed his schedule for that day. It included a meeting with Hunter Biden set for 3:30 p.m.

The Washington Post reported last year that the meeting in May 2015 did not take place because Beau Biden died later that month. The Post reported, though, that the two met in July and that “they spoke about Beau and the Biden family.” The Post reported that, according to a person familiar with the meeting, the two did not discuss Burisma. – READ MORE

