After Initial Silence, Prominent #MeToo Proponent Says Biden’s Accuser Should Be Heard

After weeks of remaining silent on sexual assault allegation made against the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, actress Alyssa Milano says Biden’s accuser should be heard.

Milano, a prominent proponent of the #MeToo movement, tweeted early Tuesday morning, “I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden.”

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

She continued, “I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara.”

Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting Tara Reade in 1993 when she was working for Biden while he was a senator, as IJR has previously reported. – READ MORE

