After in-home Bible studies are banned in new order, a California church slaps Gov. Gavin Newsom with a lawsuit

A network of California churches filed a lawsuit Saturday against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, alleging that his recent coronavirus lockdown order — which temporarily banned all indoor church operations, including in-home Bible studies — is unconstitutional.

Harvest International Ministry, which has church campuses in Pasadena, Corona, and Irvine, argued in the complaint that churchgoers in California are having their gatherings severely restricted while protesters are being permitted to demonstrate without any restriction, the Washington Times reported.

“While the Governor has unilaterally and significantly restricted the number of individuals permitted to ‘gather’ in Plaintiffs’ churches, he has imposed no similar restrictions on the untold thousands of protesters who have gathered all throughout California cities with no threat of criminal sanction, and no social distancing or restrictions whatsoever,” the complaint stated. “And, the Governor explicitly encouraged such large gatherings of protesters while condemning churches for hymns in their churches.”

On July 13, the governor issued a new order restricting indoor activity at a variety of locations in counties on the Monitoring List, including restaurants and bars, shopping malls, and, of course, places of worship. – READ MORE

