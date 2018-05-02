After Hateful Speech, WHCD Hit with Bad News from 1st Major Media Outlet

James Finkelstein, chairman of The Hill, said the “major changes” that have been demanded in how the once-prestigious dinner is managed better take place pretty quickly or else his outlet won’t be attending it any longer.

In a letter addressed to WHCA executive director Steven Thomma and subsequently published in its entirety on The Hill’s site, Finkelstein wrote, “The Hill, which has participated in the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner for many years, does not plan at this time to participate in the event moving forward.”

“In short, there’s simply no reason for us to participate in something that casts our profession in a poor light. Major changes are needed to the annual event,” he continued.

Finkelstein said he was in full agreement with the mission statement of the WHCA — which is to protect and defend the First Amendment and “a strong, free press and robust coverage of the presidency” — but pointed out that the organization had failed in that regard.- READ MORE

