After Giuliani Joins Trump, Comey Admits Ordering Investigation Because of Rudy

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday, only hours after the news broke that the former New York mayor is officially joining President Donald Trump’s legal team, Comey reiterated what he’d told a Senate panel last year only a week before he was fired.

He told Maddow he had ordered an investigation of potential leaks from the FBI, based on statements Giuliani had made in the final days of the campaign that indicated he’d known the bureau was going to re-open its investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

The statement came after Maddow played several clips from Giuliani appearances on Fox News in October of 2016, including one where Giuliani flat out said he’d known the re-opening was coming.

“This has been boiling up in the FBI…,” Guiliani told “Fox & Friends” at the time. “I did nothing to get it out. I had no role in it. Did I hear about it? You’re darn right I heard about it. And I can’t even repeat the language that I heard.” (The interview can be seen here. It’s all interesting, but that specific quote comes about the 6-minute mark.)

Statements like that were enough to trigger an FBI investigation, Comey told Maddow — an investigation that appears to have ended only with Trump firing Comey from the FBI.

Read more at westernjournal.com

