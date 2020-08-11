After ‘Extensive Criminal Destruction’ Chicago Mayor Now Wants President Trump’s Help, But Only If It’s Focused On Gun Control

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot had strong words for the hundreds of rioters and looters that took to the streets of Chicago Sunday night, causing major damage to some of the city’s tourist areas and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from high-end shops and boutiques located in the city’s “Magnificent Mile” shopping district.

Lightfoot is now asking for President Donald Trump to send additional resources to federal agents assisting the Chicago Police Department in controlling the city’s spike in violence — but only if those resources are targeted towards “federally licensed gun dealers.”

“We are waking up in shock this morning,” Lightfoot said at a joint press conference with the city’s police superintendent, David Brown. “What happened in our city last night and this morning of course is deeply painful for every Chicagoan.”

The looting, Lightfoot said, was “brazen and extensive criminal destruction.”

She then took aim at claims the looting was in response to an officer-involved shooting on the city’s South Side, calling the prevailing narrative about the incident false, and lashing out at previous claims, made by individuals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that property violence in cities like Chicago is motivated by poverty. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --